‘El Chapo’ lawyers say jail conditions are too strict in NYC



NEW YORK (AP) Lawyers for Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman complain his New York City jail conditions have been too strict.

Guzman, who has repeatedly been imprisoned and escaped in Mexico, appeared in a federal court in Brooklyn on Friday, Feb. 3.

His lawyers said he’s been on a 23-hour lockdown in a special jail unit, and added that jail officials have not allowed Guzman’s common-law wife and Mexican lawyer to visit him.

Guzman’s wife, Emma Coronel, sat in the front of the gallery during his court appearance.

The judge declined to weigh in on Guzman’s jail conditions.

Guzman has pleaded not guilty to charges of running a massive drug trafficking operation that laundered billions of dollars and oversaw murders and kidnappings.