French police raids are underway in Paris



PARIS (AP) Two French officials close to the investigation into the attack at the Louvre Museum in Paris on Friday, Feb. 3, said several police raids have been underway in the French capital.

A police union official, Luc Poignant, said one of the raids took place on Rue de Ponthieu, a street near the Champs-Elysees Avenue, the city’s famed boulevard.

A man attacked French soldiers in Friday morning near the Louvre, and they shot him while other security forces locked down the famous museum. The attacker was hospitalized and French President Francois Hollande said he would be questioned “when it is possible to do so.”