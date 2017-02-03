Today in History: Feb. 3

UNDATED (AP) Friday, Feb. 3, is the 34th day of 2017. There are 331 days left in the year.
- Highlight in History:
- On Feb. 3, 1917, the United States broke off diplomatic relations with Germany, which had announced a policy of unrestricted submarine warfare, the same day an American cargo ship, the SS Housatonic, was sunk by a U-boat off Britain after the crew was allowed to board lifeboats.
- On this date:
- In 1783, Spain formally recognized American independence.
- In 1867, Crown Prince Mutsuhito became Japan’s 122nd emperor at age 14 four days after the death of his father, Emperor Komei (Emperor Meiji, as he’s posthumously known, oversaw Japan’s transition from a feudal state to a capitalist world power).
- In 1877, the song “Chopsticks,” written by 16-year-old Euphemia Allen under the pseudonym Arthur de Lulli, was deposited at the British Museum under the title “The Celebrated Chop Waltz.”
- In 1913, the 16th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, providing for a federal income tax, was ratified.
- In 1924, the 28th president of the United States, Woodrow Wilson, died in Washington, D.C., at age 67.
- In 1930, the chief justice of the United States, William Howard Taft, resigned for health reasons. (He died just over a month later.)
- In 1943, during World War II, the U.S. transport ship Dorchester, which was carrying troops to Greenland, sank after being hit by a German torpedo; of the more than 900 men aboard, only some 230 survived.
- In 1959, rock-and-roll stars Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, and J.P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson died in a small plane crash near Clear Lake, Iowa.
- Also in 1959, an American Airlines Lockheed Electra crashed into New York’s East River, killing 65 of the 73 people on board.
- In 1966, the Soviet probe Luna 9 became the first manmade object to make a soft landing on the moon.
- In 1972, the XI Olympic Winter Games opened in Sapporo, Japan.
- In 1989, Alfredo Stroessner, president of Paraguay for more than three decades, was overthrown in a military coup.
- In 1995, the space shuttle Discovery blasted off with a woman, Air Force Lt. Col. Eileen Collins, in the pilot’s seat for the first time in NASA history.
- Ten years ago:
- A suicide truck bomber struck a Baghdad market in a predominantly Shiite area, killing 137 people.
- President George W. Bush designated four central Florida counties disaster areas in the wake of tornadoes that had ripped through the region, leaving 21 dead.
- Thurman Thomas, Bruce Matthews, Roger Wehrli, Michael Irvin, Charlie Sanders, and Gene Hickerson were elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
- Five years ago:
- Susan G. Komen for the Cure abandoned plans to eliminate funding for Planned Parenthood, following a three-day furor that resounded across the internet, in Congress and among Komen affiliates.
- Federal prosecutors dropped their investigation of Lance Armstrong, ending a nearly two-year effort aimed at determining whether the seven-time Tour de France winner and his teammates had participated in a doping program. (In January 2013, Armstrong publicly admitted taking performance-enhancing drugs.)
- Actor-director Ben Gazzara, 81, died in New York.
- Actor-filmmaker Zalman King, 70, died in Santa, Monica, California.
- One year ago:
- Rand Paul dropped his Republican campaign for president, opting to run for re-election to the Senate.
- Seeking to correct what he called a “hugely distorted impression” of Muslim-Americans, President Barack Obama visited a mosque in Catonsville, Maryland.
- Earth, Wind & Fire founder Maurice White, 74, died in Los Angeles.
- Birthdays:
- Comedian Shelley Berman is 92.
- Former Sen. Paul Sarbanes, D-Md., is 84.
- Football Hall of Famer Fran Tarkenton is 77.
- Actress Bridget Hanley is 76.
- Actress Blythe Danner is 74.
- Singer Dennis Edwards is 74.
- Football Hall of Famer Bob Griese is 72.
- Singer-guitarist Dave Davies (The Kinks) is 70.
- Singer Melanie is 70.
- Actress Morgan Fairchild is 67.
- Actress Pamela Franklin is 67.
- Actor Nathan Lane is 61.
- Rock musician Lee Ranaldo (Sonic Youth) is 61.
- Actor Thomas Calabro is 58.
- Actor-director Keith Gordon is 56.
- Actress Michele Greene is 55.
- Country singer Matraca Berg is 53.
- Actress Maura Tierney is 52.
- Jazz saxophonist Greg Tardy is 51.
- Actor Warwick Davis is 47.
- Actress Elisa Donovan is 46.
- Reggaeton singer Daddy Yankee is 41.
- Musician Grant Barry is 40.
- Human rights activist Amal Clooney is 39.
- Singer-songwriter Jessica Harp is 35.
- Actor Matthew Moy is 33.
- Rapper Sean Kingston is 27.
- Thought for the day:
- “We are never prepared for what we expect.” — James Michener, American author (born this date in 1907, died 1997).