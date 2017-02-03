Trump takes aim at Dodd-Frank financial overhaul



WASHINGTON (AP) President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Friday, Feb. 3, that would direct the Treasury secretary to review the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial overhaul.

It was Trump’s first step at scaling back regulations on financial services.

The president called the law a “disaster” and said it failed to address some of the causes of the 2008-2009 financial crisis.

Trump also signed a presidential memorandum related to retirement planning. The administration’s move would delay implementing an Obama-era rule requiring financial professionals who charge commissions to put their clients’ best interests first when giving advice on retirement investments.