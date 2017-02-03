US employers added healthy 227,000 jobs



WASHINGTON (AP) The government’s jobs report on Friday, Feb. 3, showed a market that generated consistent, solid hiring, and encouraged more people to start looking for work.

Nearly a half-million people who weren’t previously job-hunting began doing so in January. That helped drive the unemployment rate up from 4.7 to 4.8 percent — even as employers added 227,000 jobs.

Yet some of the economy’s weak spots remained: Average hourly wages barely increased in January, and the number rose of people working part-time but who would prefer full-time work.