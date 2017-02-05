Stars drop close game to Chicago 5-3



DALLAS (KNTU) “I’m tired of looking at good numbers and not winning games”, said Dallas Stars head coach Lindy Ruff, lamenting Saturday night’s 5-3 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday, Feb. 4.

The game was the last of a six game home stand that ended 2-2-2.

Ruff’s statement best summarized not only Saturday’s game, but the Stars’ struggles throughout this season as a whole. The team has continued to put strong performances together with favorable numbers on the stat sheet, yet consistently struggle to close games, and Saturday was no exception.

It was a quiet first period marked only by a couple of power plays for Dallas that came up empty. The teams went into the first break scoreless, each finishing the frame with 10 shots.

Action ramped up just eight seconds into the second period when Stars center Radek Faksa corralled the face-off and let off a wrist shot from right of goal that found it’s way into the near post, putting the Stars up 1-0.

Chicago answered six minutes later with a goal of their own to tie it up courtesy of a rebound from winger Ryan Hartman. The Blackhawks doubled down to make it 2-1 with a second goal in as many minutes, a Gustav Forsling slap shot from the blue line that found it’s way top shelf.

Chicago out shot the Stars 17-12 in the 2nd and took their 2-1 lead to the intermission.

Much like the second period, the scoring got underway quickly in the third. Just 40 seconds into the final period, Stars captain Jamie Benn tied it at 2-2 with a backhander from right in front of the net.

Dallas kept the pressure on and 10 minutes later their work paid off when Tyler Seguin pressed Forsling hard behind the net, swiping the puck away from him while the Chicago offense was setting to bring the puck up the ice. Before help could arrive, Seguin wrapped around the net and slotted it past Corey Crawford to give the Stars their first lead of the game – a lead that unfortunately would be short lived.

Not even a minute later Patrick Kane did some pressing of his own, nicking the puck from Defenseman John Kilngberg and driving to the goal to beat Lehtonen with a backhander and tie it back up at 3-3. With four minutes left in the game Blackhawks center Artem Anisimov found his way in front of the net on the break. Lehtonen saved the initial shot but Chicago Defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk followed through with a rebound to take a 4-3 lead.

The Stars had their chances to take the game to overtime but an empty net goal from Jonathan Toews made it 5-3 with a minute left, sealing the deal for the Blackhawks.

The Stars head to Toronto to take on the Maple Leafs on Tuesday, Feb. 6.