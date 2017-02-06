Meteor over Lake Michigan lights up sky in several states



GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) A meteor that flew over Lake Michigan lit up the sky on Monday, Feb. 6, across several states in the Midwest.

Dashcam video from police cruisers in Wisconsin and Illinois captured the fireball streaking through the dark sky about 1:30 a.m. In addition to Illinois and Wisconsin, the American Meteor Society lists sightings in Indiana, Michigan, and other states as well.

Meteorologist Jeff Last of the National Weather Service’s office in Green Bay, Wisconsin, said the meteor was accompanied by a sonic boom that shook houses in the region.

Last also said the radar showed the meteor passing over Lake Michigan, but he said it’s not clear if it landed in the water or if it broke up in the sky.