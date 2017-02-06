Senate in round-the-clock session to confirm Trump Cabinet



WASHINGTON (AP) The Senate was in session around the clock on Monday, Feb. 6, as Republicans aimed to confirm more of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet picks over Democratic opposition.

Democrats intended to drag out the process as much as possible using all the time they can under the Senate’s obscure rules.

That means keeping the Senate in session 24 hours a day, as senators head to a showdown vote on Education Secretary nominee Betsy DeVos.

DeVos, a wealthy Republican donor, has drawn particularly fierce opposition. Two republican senators have announced plans to oppose her, which could result in a 50-50 Senate vote on Tuesday. That would leave Vice President Mike Pence in the role of tie-breaker.

Votes will follow later in the week on picks for attorney general, Treasury, and other posts.