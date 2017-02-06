Today in History: Feb. 6

UNDATED (AP) Monday, Feb. 6, is the 37th day of 2017. There are 328 days left in the year.
- Highlight in History:
- On Feb. 6, 1952, Britain’s King George VI, 56, died at Sandringham House in Norfolk, England; he was succeeded by his 25-year-old elder daughter, who became Queen Elizabeth II.
- On this date:
- In 1788, Massachusetts became the sixth state to ratify the U.S. Constitution.
- In 1815, the state of New Jersey issued the first American railroad charter to John Stevens, who proposed a rail link between Trenton and New Brunswick. The line, however, was never built.
- In 1899, a peace treaty between the United States and Spain was ratified by the U.S. Senate.
- In 1911, Ronald Wilson Reagan, the 40th president of the United States, was born in Tampico, Illinois.
- In 1922, Cardinal Archille Ratti was elected pope; he took the name Pius XI.
- In 1933, the 20th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, the so-called “lame duck” amendment, was proclaimed in effect by Secretary of State Henry Stimson.
- In 1943, a Los Angeles jury acquitted actor Errol Flynn of three counts of statutory rape.
- In 1958, British European Airways Flight 609 crashed on takeoff from Munich, West Germany, killing 23 of the 44 people on board.
- In 1973, Dixy Lee Ray was appointed by President Richard Nixon to be the first woman to head the Atomic Energy Commission.
- In 1987, Wall Street Journal reporter Gerald Seib was released after being detained for six days by Iran, he was accused of being a spy for Israel; Iran said the detention was a result of misunderstandings.
- In 1992, 16 people were killed when a C-130 military transport plane crashed in Evansville, Indiana.
- In 1995, the space shuttle Discovery flew to within 37 feet of the Russian space station Mir, in the first rendezvous of its kind in two decades.
- Ten years ago:
- Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki complained that a long-awaited Baghdad security operation was off to a slow start, but he also reassured Iraqis that security forces would live up to their responsibilities.
- Singer Frankie Laine died in San Diego at age 93.
- Five years ago:
- The U.S. closed its embassy in Syria and Britain recalled its ambassador to Damascus in a new Western push to get President Bashar Assad to leave power and halt the murderous grind in Syria.
- Jeremy Lin of the Knicks scored a career-high 28 points in his first career start as New York beat the Utah Jazz 99-88.
- One year ago:
- Seven Republican hopefuls faced off three days before the New Hampshire primary; Marco Rubio R-Fla., a first-term senator on the rise in the presidential race, faced a barrage of attacks while Sen. Ted Cruz R-Texas, fresh off his victory in the Iowa caucuses, also came under withering criticism.
- A magnitude-6.4 earthquake struck Tainan, Taiwan, killing 116 people.
- Brett Favre, Ken Stabler, Marvin Harrison, Kevin Greene, Orlando Pace, and Tony Dungy were elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
- Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton won The Associated Press NFL Most Valuable Player award in a landslide.
- Birthdays:
- Actor Rip Torn is 86.
- Actress Mamie Van Doren is 86.
- Actor Mike Farrell is 78.
- Former NBC News anchorman Tom Brokaw is 77.
- Singer Fabian is 74.
- Actress Gayle Hunnicutt is 74.
- Actor Michael Tucker is 73.
- Producer-director-writer Jim Sheridan is 68.
- Actor Jon Walmsley is 61.
- Actress Kathy Najimy is 60.
- Rock musician Simon Phillips (Toto) is 60.
- Actor-director Robert Townsend is 60.
- Actor Barry Miller is 59.
- Actress Megan Gallagher is 57.
- Rock singer Axl Rose (Guns N’ Roses) is 55.
- Country singer Richie McDonald is 55.
- Singer Rick Astley is 51.
- Rock musician Tim Brown (Boo Radleys) is 48.
- “Good Morning America” co-host Amy Robach is 44.
- Actor Brandon Hammond is 33.
- Actress Alice Greczyn is 31.
- Rhythm and blues singer/actress Tinashe is 24.
- Thought for the day:
- “Work is much more fun than fun.” — Sir Noel Coward, British actor, dramatist and songwriter (1899-1973).