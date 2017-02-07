Heavy damage in eastern New Orleans



NEW ORLEANS (AP) New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu reported substantial damage in eastern New Orleans after an apparent tornado touched down in the area on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

He said there are initial reports of dozens of minor injuries and two more serious injuries. A spokesman for the Emergency Medical Service described most of those injured as “walking wounded,” with minor cuts and scrapes.

City officials said about 10,000 homes were without power and there were reports of gas leaks.

Police Chief Michael Harrison said they had closed Interstate 10 eastbound from Downman to Interstate 510 and westbound from I-510 to the Downman exit. That covers most exits that would go into the affected areas. He urged people to stay off the roads and out of the affected areas.

Harrison said patrols were doing house-by-house searches in the neighborhoods to make sure no one was trapped by falling debris or other damage.

The storm flipped over cars, tore roofs off homes, ripped through a gas station canopy, broke tall power poles off their foundations, and flipped a food truck upside-down. One driver was trapped in his truck by power lines that wrapped around the cab.

Eastern New Orleans resident James Thomas said his whole neighborhood showed storm damage, but his house escaped with a near miss.

Thomas said he saw the twister coming, grabbed his motorcycle helmet, and ran into his bathroom.