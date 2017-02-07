Press Secretary Sean Spicer responds to SNL skit



UNDATED (AP) Presidential spokesman Sean Spicer thought actress Melissa McCarthy could dial it back a bit if she reprises her impression of him Saturday Night Live.

McCarthy caustically lampooned Spicer in a sketch that showed him taunting reporters, firing a water gun at one, and using the White House briefing room lectern to ram another.

Spicer told Fox News the sketch “was cute” and “funny,” but said he’d “rather us be talking about the issues that the president is so committed to helping Americans on.”

As for his advice for McCarthy, Spicer told the entertainment show Extra he thinks she “could dial back” a bit. She “needs to slow down on the gum chewing; way too many pieces in there.”



Should SNL want another cross-dressing actress to portray a member of the Trump administration, Rosie O’Donnell is volunteering.

Twitter users asked her if she’d be willing to portray presidential adviser Steve Bannon. O’Donnell responded with, “Available – if called I will serve.”

It’s not like O’Donnell has to worry about offending Trump. They have publicly feuded in the past, with Trump making derogatory comments about O’Donnell’s looks and weight.

