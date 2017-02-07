Trump jokes about destroying Texas lawmaker



WASHINGTON (AP) President Donald Trump told a Texas sheriff they could “destroy” the career of a state lawmaker trying to reform asset forfeiture laws that critics say police abuse as a funding source.

Trump’s comment Tuesday, Feb. 7, drew laughs during a meeting with sheriffs in the White House. The remark followed Rockwall County Sheriff Harold Eavenson’s criticism of an unnamed Texas state senator who believes police shouldn’t receive forfeiture money unless a case ends in conviction.

“Who is the state senator? Do you want to give his name? We’ll destroy his career,” Trump responded.

The sheriff wouldn’t say and it was unclear to whom Eavenson was referring.

Republican state Sen. Konni Burton has proposed the most sweeping forfeiture reforms but wouldn’t stop to answer questions Tuesday outside the Senate in Austin, Texas.

When the president met with the group of sheriffs from around the country, he saw not just lawmen but battleground states since the 2016 election is never far from his mind.

Trump talked about his victories with officials from Pennsylvania and North Carolina. And when a sheriff from Minnesota introduced himself, Trump said if he had campaigned in the state one more time he would have won it.

More than two weeks into his presidency, the president remains fixated on the 2016 campaign.

Many of his public comments include references to his election performance. At times, the comments appear to be light and boastful while in other moments, he’s awkwardly interjected election talk into forums that are decidedly apolitical.