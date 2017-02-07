White House issues list of 78 attacks



WASHINGTON (AP) The Trump administration released a list of 78 attacks it describes as “executed or inspired by” the Islamic State group.

An administration official said most did not get sufficient attention.

The list includes incidents like a truck massacre in Nice that killed dozens and received widespread attention, as well as less high-profile incidents in which nobody was killed.

The AP could not verify that each of the incidents had connections to the Islamic State group.

President Donald Trump claimed during a speech to military personnel on Monday, Feb. 6, that the media was deliberately ignoring attacks and pointed to recent extremist attacks in San Bernardino, Calif., Boston, and Paris.

The president spoke during his first visit to the headquarters for U.S. Central Command and U.S. Special Operations Command which are both headquartered at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Fla.

“Radical Islamic terrorists are determined to strike our homeland,” he said. “It’s gotten to a point where it’s not even being reported. And in many cases, the very, very dishonest press doesn’t want to report it. They have their reasons and you understand that.”

Asked about Trump’s remarks, presidential spokesman Sean Spicer said, “The president’s comments were very clear.”

Spicer said the president feels a “protest gets blown out of the water, and yet an attack or a foiled attack doesn’t necessarily get the same coverage.”