White House says Trump ‘respects’ courts



WASHINGTON (AP) An administration official asserted that President Donald Trump “respects the judicial branch” despite his tough talk over the pushback against his immigration ban.

Presidential spokesman Sean Spicer asserted Tuesday, Feb. 7, there is “no question” over the president’s respect of the courts.

Earlier, the president told members of the National Sheriff’s Association that the court fight over his refugee and immigration executive order could end up in the Supreme Court.

Trump said he’s going to take his fight to uphold the directive “through the system.” Still, he said he hoped the measure doesn’t have to go to the high court because he believes it is “common sense.”

He said some people with “the wrong intentions” were trying to “take a lot of our powers away.” He said more Americans support his policies than those protesting against his executive order, which he said would keep bad people out of the U.S.

Trump lashed out the previous weekend over a court order to block the ban, writing on Twitter, “The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned!”

Trump’s order paused the entire U.S. refugee program and banned entries to the U.S. from seven majority Muslim countries. Over the weekend, Seattle U.S. District Judge James Robart temporarily blocked the order, sparking the president’s harsh criticism.