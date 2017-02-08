Democrats continue to read from Correta Scott Kings’ letter



WASHINGTON (AP) Senate Democrats on Wednesday, Feb. 8, were reading aloud on the Senate floor from a letter written decades ago by Martin Luther King’s widow even though one of their Democratic colleagues was silenced for doing the same thing the previous night.

Coretta Scott King’s letter criticized the record of Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., on his voting rights record when he was a federal prosecutor.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said the action of Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., in preventing Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., from speaking further was uncalled for — and he suggested that it was an “anti-free speech attitude” that might be originating at the White House.



Other Democratic senators read from the letter after Warren was told to sit down Tuesday night, and more did so Wednesday morning. They included Tom Udall of New Mexico, Sherrod Brown of Ohio, and Bernie Sanders from Vermont.

Sanders said McConnell should apologize to Warren.

King’s 1986 letter claimed Sessions’ actions as a federal prosecutor were “reprehensible” and he used his office “in a shabby attempt to intimidate and frighten elderly black voters.” At the time, Sessions was being considered for a federal judgeship.