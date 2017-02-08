Justices ask why states can’t sue over ban



SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Three appeals court judges hearing arguments over President Donald Trump’s travel ban hammered away on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at the federal government’s case that the states don’t have standing to challenge the ban.

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals judges repeatedly questioned Justice Department lawyer August Flentje on why the states shouldn’t be able to sue. Officials with the states said they were suing on behalf of their residents and universities, which have said they had students and faculty stranded overseas by the travel ban.

When Flentje suggested that individuals might be able to sue, rather than the state, Judge Michelle Friedland asked the lawyer whether there would be any point in waiting for individuals to come forward rather than considering the merits of the case brought by the states.



Huge and possibly unprecedented numbers of people tuned in to hear the appeals court arguments.

The court livestreamed the audio of the arguments between lawyers for the state of Washington and from Trump’s Department of Justice.

On YouTube alone more than 136,000 people listened to the livestream at its peak. But the audio was also streamed on news outlets’ Facebook pages and web pages, and carried at least in part on CNN and MSNBC. Immediate figures for all those sources were not available, but they likely took the number of listeners well past a million.

Those figures are staggering for the type of procedural arguments that would normally attract only a tiny handful of assigned reporters and other professional observers.