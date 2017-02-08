Today in History: Feb. 8

UNDATED (AP) Wednesday, Feb. 8, is the 39th day of 2017. There are 326 days left in the year.
- Highlight in History:
- On Feb. 8, 1942, during World War II, Japanese forces began invading Singapore, which fell a week later.
- On this date:
- In 1587, Mary, Queen of Scots was beheaded at Fotheringhay Castle in England after she was implicated in a plot to murder her cousin, Queen Elizabeth I.
- In 1862, the Civil War Battle of Roanoke Island, North Carolina, ended in victory for Union forces led by Gen. Ambrose E. Burnside.
- In 1910, the Boy Scouts of America was incorporated.
- In 1915, D.W. Griffith’s groundbreaking as well as controversial silent movie epic about the Civil War, The Birth of a Nation, premiered in Los Angeles under its original title, The Clansman.
- In 1922, President Warren G. Harding had a radio installed in the White House.
- In 1937, during the Spanish Civil War, Malaga fell to Nationalist and Italian forces.
- In 1952, Queen Elizabeth II proclaimed her accession to the British throne following the death of her father, King George VI.
- In 1968, three college students were killed in a confrontation with highway patrolmen in Orangeburg, S.C., during a civil rights protest against a whites-only bowling alley.
- In 1973, Senate leaders named seven members of a select committee to investigate the Watergate scandal, including its chairman, Sen. Sam J. Ervin, D-N.C.
- In 1989, 144 people were killed when an American-chartered Boeing 707 filled with Italian tourists slammed into a fog-covered mountain in the Azores.
- In 1992, the XVI Olympic Winter Games opened in Albertville, France.
- In 1996, in a ceremony at the Library of Congress, President Bill Clinton signed legislation revamping the telecommunications industry, saying it would “bring the future to our doorstep.”
- Ten years ago:
- Model, actress, and tabloid sensation Anna Nicole Smith died in Hollywood, Florida, at age 39 of an accidental drug overdose.
- A federal judge in Fargo, N.D., sentenced Alfonso Rodriguez Jr. to death for the slaying of college student Dru Sjodin. (Rodriguez remains in prison as his case is appealed.)
- Rival Palestinian leaders signed an agreement on a power-sharing government at Saudi-brokered talks in Mecca.
- Five years ago:
- Washington state lawmakers voted to approve same-sex marriage.
- Kyle Dyer, an anchor for Denver station KUSA-TV, was seriously injured when she was bitten in the face by an 85-pound Argentine mastiff while conducting a live studio interview on the dog’s rescue from an icy pond.
- One year ago:
- President Barack Obama asked Congress for more than $1.8 billion in emergency funding to fight the Zika virus and the mosquitoes that were spreading it in the United States and abroad, but said “there shouldn’t be a panic on this.”
- Villanova was No. 1 in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll for the first time. (The 20-3 Wildcats made the jump from third following then-No. 1 Oklahoma’s loss to Kansas State and then-No. 2 North Carolina’s losses to Louisville and Notre Dame.)
- Birthdays:
- Composer-conductor John Williams is 85.
- Newscaster Ted Koppel is 77.
- Actor Nick Nolte is 76.
- Comedian Robert Klein is 75.
- Actor-rock musician Creed Bratton is 74.
- Singer Ron Tyson is 69.
- Actress Brooke Adams is 68.
- Actress Mary Steenburgen is 64.
- Author John Grisham is 62.
- Retired NBA All-Star and College Basketball Hall of Famer Marques Johnson is 61.
- Actor Henry Czerny is 58.
- The former president of the Philippines, Benigno Aquino III, is 57.
- Rock singer Vince Neil (Motley Crue) is 56.
- Rock singer-musician Sammy Llanas (The BoDeans) is 56.
- Former Environmental Protection Agency administrator Lisa P. Jackson is 55.
- Movie producer Toby Emmerich is 54.
- Actress Missy Yager (Film: Manchester by the Sea) is 49.
- Actress Mary McCormack is 48.
- Rock musician Keith Nelson (Buckcherry) is 48.
- Basketball Hall of Famer Alonzo Mourning is 47.
- Dance musician Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo (Daft Punk) is 43.
- Actor Seth Green is 43.
- Actor Josh Morrow is 43.
- Rock musician Phoenix (Linkin Park) is 40.
- Actor William Jackson Harper (TV: The Good Place) is 37.
- Actor Jim Parrack is 36.
- Folk singer-musician Joey Ryan (Milk Carton Kids) is 35.
- Actress-comedian Cecily Strong is 33.
- Rock musician Jeremy Davis is 32.
- Hip-hop artist Anderson Paak is 31.
- Rock musician Max Grahn (Carolina Liar) is 29.
- Actor Ryan Pinkston is 29.
- Professional surfer Bethany Hamilton is 27.
- Actress Karle Warren is 25.
- Thought for the day:
- “Children see things very well sometimes — and idealists even better.” — Lorraine Hansberry, American author and dramatist (1930-1965).