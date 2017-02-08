Latest from KNTU:

Today in History: Feb. 8

UNDATED (AP) Wednesday, Feb. 8, is the 39th day of 2017. There are 326 days left in the year.

  • Highlight in History:
    • On Feb. 8, 1942, during World War II, Japanese forces began invading Singapore, which fell a week later.
  • On this date:
    • In 1587, Mary, Queen of Scots was beheaded at Fotheringhay Castle in England after she was implicated in a plot to murder her cousin, Queen Elizabeth I.
    • In 1862, the Civil War Battle of Roanoke Island, North Carolina, ended in victory for Union forces led by Gen. Ambrose E. Burnside.
    • In 1910, the Boy Scouts of America was incorporated.
    • In 1915, D.W. Griffith’s groundbreaking as well as controversial silent movie epic about the Civil War, The Birth of a Nation, premiered in Los Angeles under its original title, The Clansman.
    • In 1922, President Warren G. Harding had a radio installed in the White House.
    • In 1937, during the Spanish Civil War, Malaga fell to Nationalist and Italian forces.
    • In 1952, Queen Elizabeth II proclaimed her accession to the British throne following the death of her father, King George VI.
    • In 1968, three college students were killed in a confrontation with highway patrolmen in Orangeburg, S.C., during a civil rights protest against a whites-only bowling alley.
    • In 1973, Senate leaders named seven members of a select committee to investigate the Watergate scandal, including its chairman, Sen. Sam J. Ervin, D-N.C.
    • In 1989, 144 people were killed when an American-chartered Boeing 707 filled with Italian tourists slammed into a fog-covered mountain in the Azores.
    • In 1992, the XVI Olympic Winter Games opened in Albertville, France.
    • In 1996, in a ceremony at the Library of Congress, President Bill Clinton signed legislation revamping the telecommunications industry, saying it would “bring the future to our doorstep.”
  • Ten years ago:
    • Model, actress, and tabloid sensation Anna Nicole Smith died in Hollywood, Florida, at age 39 of an accidental drug overdose.
    • A federal judge in Fargo, N.D., sentenced Alfonso Rodriguez Jr. to death for the slaying of college student Dru Sjodin. (Rodriguez remains in prison as his case is appealed.)
    • Rival Palestinian leaders signed an agreement on a power-sharing government at Saudi-brokered talks in Mecca.
  • Five years ago:
    • Washington state lawmakers voted to approve same-sex marriage.
    • Kyle Dyer, an anchor for Denver station KUSA-TV, was seriously injured when she was bitten in the face by an 85-pound Argentine mastiff while conducting a live studio interview on the dog’s rescue from an icy pond.
  • One year ago:
    • President Barack Obama asked Congress for more than $1.8 billion in emergency funding to fight the Zika virus and the mosquitoes that were spreading it in the United States and abroad, but said “there shouldn’t be a panic on this.”
    • Villanova was No. 1 in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll for the first time. (The 20-3 Wildcats made the jump from third following then-No. 1 Oklahoma’s loss to Kansas State and then-No. 2 North Carolina’s losses to Louisville and Notre Dame.)
  • Birthdays:
    • Composer-conductor John Williams is 85.
    • Newscaster Ted Koppel is 77.
    • Actor Nick Nolte is 76.
    • Comedian Robert Klein is 75.
    • Actor-rock musician Creed Bratton is 74.
    • Singer Ron Tyson is 69.
    • Actress Brooke Adams is 68.
    • Actress Mary Steenburgen is 64.
    • Author John Grisham is 62.
    • Retired NBA All-Star and College Basketball Hall of Famer Marques Johnson is 61.
    • Actor Henry Czerny is 58.
    • The former president of the Philippines, Benigno Aquino III, is 57.
    • Rock singer Vince Neil (Motley Crue) is 56.
    • Rock singer-musician Sammy Llanas (The BoDeans) is 56.
    • Former Environmental Protection Agency administrator Lisa P. Jackson is 55.
    • Movie producer Toby Emmerich is 54.
    • Actress Missy Yager (Film: Manchester by the Sea) is 49.
    • Actress Mary McCormack is 48.
    • Rock musician Keith Nelson (Buckcherry) is 48.
    • Basketball Hall of Famer Alonzo Mourning is 47.
    • Dance musician Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo (Daft Punk) is 43.
    • Actor Seth Green is 43.
    • Actor Josh Morrow is 43.
    • Rock musician Phoenix (Linkin Park) is 40.
    • Actor William Jackson Harper (TV: The Good Place) is 37.
    • Actor Jim Parrack is 36.
    • Folk singer-musician Joey Ryan (Milk Carton Kids) is 35.
    • Actress-comedian Cecily Strong is 33.
    • Rock musician Jeremy Davis is 32.
    • Hip-hop artist Anderson Paak is 31.
    • Rock musician Max Grahn (Carolina Liar) is 29.
    • Actor Ryan Pinkston is 29.
    • Professional surfer Bethany Hamilton is 27.
    • Actress Karle Warren is 25.
  • Thought for the day:
    • “Children see things very well sometimes — and idealists even better.” — Lorraine Hansberry, American author and dramatist (1930-1965).
