House oversight chairman says Conway was ‘wrong’



WASHINGTON (AP) Developments on Thursday, Feb. 9, about White House counselor Kellyanne Conway promoting Ivanka Trump’s fashion brand and Judge Neil Gorsuch’s comments to a senator during one of his Supreme Court nomination visits (all times Eastern Standard Time).

2:40 p.m.

House Oversight Chairman Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, said Conway’s promotion of the first daughter’s fashion brand was “wrong, wrong, wrong, clearly over the line, unacceptable.”

He said the Trump administration must refer the matter to the Office of Government Ethics for review. He said he and Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., were writing a letter to the office and he would also write to President Donald Trump about the matter.

“It needs to be dealt with,” he told The Associated Press. “There’s no ifs, ands or buts about it.”

Chaffetz was referring to Conway’s Thursday interview with Fox News in which she boasted she was giving the president’s daughter “a free commercial here” and urged viewers to “Go buy Ivanka’s stuff.”

Presidential spokesman Sean Spicer said Conway had been “counseled.” Chaffetz said that wasn’t enough.

2:30 p.m.

Spicer also said comments by the president’s Supreme Court nominee were taken out of context.

He was addressing comments by Gorsuch calling Trump’s recent criticism of federal judges “disheartening.” The judges had angered Trump by pushing back against his immigration ban.

Citing former Sen. Kelly Ayotte, R-N.H., who is helping with Gorsuch’s confirmation, Spicer said Gorsuch was commenting in general about attacks on the judiciary.

He said Gorsuch was “asked about his general philosophy.”

Gorsuch’s confirmation staff and three senators have confirmed the remarks.

2:15 p.m.

“She’s been counseled, and that’s all we’re going to say,” presidential spokesman Spicer said during his daily White House briefing in response to a reporter’s question about Kellyanne Conway encouraging people to “go buy Ivanka’s stuff” during an interview on Fox News that she did from the White House briefing room Thursday morning.

Conway pointed out Trump’s fashion goods could be found online and people should join her in buying some of the products. Conway’s comments came a day after Trump attacked Nordstrom on Twitter for dropping his daughter’s fashion line.

While Trump himself is not subject to the standards of ethical conduct for federal employees, Conway is. Among the rules: An employee shall not use his or her office “for the endorsement of any product, service or enterprise.”

1:15 p.m.

The president summoned 10 senators to the White House to urge them to confirm his Supreme Court nominee.

Trump met with both Republicans and Democrats, and told them Judge Gorsuch was “exceptionally qualified” and has “great intellect.”

The president also repeated his assertion that comments Gorsuch made appearing to distance himself from Trump were “misrepresented.”

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., said Gorsuch told him that Trump’s critical comments about a judge who ruled against his refugee and immigration ban were “demoralizing” and “disheartening.”

1:10 p.m.

Democrats accused Gorsuch of engaging in a White House “ruse” by criticizing Trump’s attacks on the courts.

The Democratic National Committee called his remarks to Sen. Blumenthal “a meaningless White House-orchestrated attempt” to help the Supreme Court nominee “pretend he won’t be a rubber stamp” for the administration.

And Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Gorsuch was only showing “a desire to appear independent.”

11:00 a.m.

Trump tweeted that Blumenthal “misrepresents” what Gorsuch said. Trump offered no reason for his claim.

But Sen. Schumer said Gorsuch also told Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., that he was disheartened.

Sasse spokesman James Wegmann confirmed that Gorsuch told the senator Trump’s comments about federal judges were “disheartening.”

9:35 a.m.

White House adviser Kellyanne Conway defended Ivanka Trump’s fashion company.

Conway told Fox News that Trump was a “successful businesswoman” and people should give her company their business.

President Trump launched a Twitter attack against Nordstrom on Wednesday after the Seattle-based retailer dropped his daughter’s clothing and accessory line. Trump wrote his daughter has been treated “so unfairly.”

The tweet drew swift criticism from ethics experts.

Trump also has tweeted about companies such as Boeing, Carrier, and General Motors. But ethics experts said this time was different because it involved a business run by his daughter — and that raised conflict-of-interest concerns.

8:25 a.m.

Conway also told Fox and Friends” the president was “fully confident” in his Supreme Court nominee.

She said Trump wants judges “to express their own independence,” after the president’s extended criticism of the judiciary prompted a rebuke from Judge Gorsuch.

Conway echoed comments made earlier by Trump, casting doubt on the credibility of Sen. Blumenthal, who first relayed Gorsuch’s remarks.

“The judge has been misrepresented,” Conway said. She noted that “Blumenthal has had a credibility problem” after inaccurately saying he’d served in Vietnam.

7:30 a.m.

Trump tweeted: “Richard Blumenthal, who never fought in Vietnam when he said for years he had (major lie), now misrepresents what Judge Gorsuch told him?”

Blumenthal served in the Marine Corps Reserves during Vietnam. He apologized in 2010, saying he regretted his misstatements.