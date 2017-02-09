Mexico warns immigrants about deportations



PHOENIX (AP) Developments on Thursday, Feb. 9, about the case of a Phoenix immigrant whose arrest by immigration authorities prompted protests (all times Mountain Standard Time).

8:00 p.m.

A Mexican government official said the deportation of the Phoenix mother who had been living in the country illegally but has American-born children is the “new reality” immigrants face.

Mexico’s foreign relations department said in a statement the removal of Guadalupe Garcia de Rayos was an example of more severe immigration enforcement.

Officials warned other Mexicans in the U.S. to be cautious, be aware of their rights, and to stay in contact with their local consulate.

Garcia de Rayos was deported to Mexico on Thursday after being granted leniency by President Barack Obama’s administration policies that aimed to target violent criminals or people who pose a threat to national security.

She pleaded guilty in March 2009 to criminal impersonation after being arrested following workplace immigration raids of Phoenix-area businesses suspected of hiring immigrants who had used fraudulent IDs to get jobs. Her arrest came during one of then-Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s first investigations of illegal immigrant workers.

7:15 p.m.

Garcia de Rayos was detained after reporting to a routine check-in with immigration authorities. She said she doesn’t regret showing up even though she knew it was a risk.

She was deported in the morning, several hours after protesters blocked an Immigration and Customs Enforcement van carrying her from leaving the downtown Phoenix offices. Seven people were arrested, but police said most of the protesters were peaceful.

After arriving in Nogales, Mexico, she said during a press conference that she will continue to fight for her family.

Garcia de Rayos’ two U.S.-citizen children were next to her during the evening news conference. They will continue to live in the U.S.

1:55 p.m.

Federal immigration authorities said they would continue to focus on deporting immigrants with felony convictions, but point out Garcia de Rayos had no legal right to stay in the U.S.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in a statement that agents worked with Mexican consular officials on the woman’s deportation.

Her husband Aaron Rayos said his wife was waiting in Nogales in the Mexican state of Sonora, across the border from Arizona, for her parents to arrive from the south-central Mexican state of Guanajuato to meet her.

She arrived in the U.S. more than 20 years ago and has two American-citizen children.

12:00 p.m.

The lawyer for Garcia de Rayos and an immigrant advocacy group said they learned from Mexican diplomats in the U.S. that she had been taken back to Mexico.