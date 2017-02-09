Spicer: ‘Clearly meant Orlando’ in talk of Atlanta attack



WASHINGTON (AP) President Donald Trump’s press secretary said he meant to say Orlando when he repeatedly referenced a terror attack in Atlanta during interviews and a press briefing.

Sean Spicer first referred to an Atlanta attack in an interview on Sunday, Jan. 29 on ABC’s This Week. He also named the city in reference to a terror attack during an appearance on MSNBC’s Morning Joe on Jan. 30 and in a press briefing later that same day.

Spicer told ABC News in an email Wednesday he “clearly meant Orlando.”

Spicer isn’t the only Trump administration official to refer to a terror attack that never happened. Trump senior adviser Kellyanne Conway referred to a “Bowling Green Massacre” during an interview with MSNBC. She later said she misspoke.