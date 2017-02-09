Trump ‘positive’ on air traffic control change



WASHINGTON (AP) President Donald Trump held a breakfast meeting at the White House on Thursday, Feb. 9, with the chief executives of several airlines — including Delta, United, and Southwest — along with executives from air cargo companies (all times Eastern Standard Time).

11:55 am

A top airline industry lobbyist said the president was “extraordinarily positive” when the executives urged him to support privatizing America’s air traffic control system.

Nick Calio is president and CEO of Airlines for America, a trade association.

He said he expects Trump will back legislation to spin off air traffic control operations from the Federal Aviation Administration and place them under the control of a private, nonprofit corporation.

“I think he’s on track to do that,” Calio said.

Business aircraft operators fear the corporation’s board will be dominated by airlines.

Airlines have complained the FAA is taking too long to modernize the air traffic system. Rep. Bill Shuster, R-Pa., chairs the House Transportation Committee and introduced legislation to privatize the system last year but the bill stalled after opposition from other top lawmakers and from business aircraft operators.

10:10 a.m.

Trump told the group of executives he wanted airline travelers to have the best service with minimal delays.

He told them he believes the FAA should be headed by a pilot. He said he has heard airline systems are “out of whack.”

Airline officials were unhappy with the confusion surrounding the rollout of Trump’s refugee and immigration ban, which is caught up in the court system. But it was not clear whether they brought up the issue with the president.