Emergency spillway use likely at Oroville Dam



OROVILLE, Calif. (AP) Developments on Friday, Feb. 10, about storms crumbling the spillway of California’s second-largest dam (all times Pacific Standard Time).

7:00 a.m.

State officials said water could pour over an emergency spillway at Lake Oroville for the first time ever in a last-ditch alternative that they had hoped to avoid.

A California Department of Water Resources official said the reservoir’s emergency spillway likely will be used, perhaps, as soon as early Saturday.

Earlier in the week, chunks of concrete flew off the nearly mile-long spillway, creating a 200-foot-long, 30-foot-deep hole. Engineers don’t know what caused the cave-in that is expected to keep growing until it reaches bedrock.

The department official did not expect the discharge from the reservoir to exceed the capacity of any channel downstream as the water flows through the Feather River, into the Sacramento River and on to the San Francisco Bay.

Officials said Oroville Dam itself is sound and there was no imminent threat to the public.

1:55 a.m.

A gaping hole in the spillway for the tallest dam in the United States had grown and California authorities said they expected it to continue eroding as water washed over it but the Oroville Dam and the public were safe.

Faced with little choice, the state Department of Water Resources resumed ramping up the outflow from Lake Oroville over the damaged spillway to keep up with all the runoff from torrential rainfall in the Sierra Nevada foothills.

Officials said the critical flood-control structure was at 90 percent of its capacity. But the dam was still safe and so were Oroville’s 16,000 residents.