Exhaustion forces singer Al Jarreau to retire from touring



LOS ANGELES (AP) Grammy-winning jazz singer Al Jarreau has been forced into retirement from touring due to exhaustion.

A statement on his website noted Jarreau was hospitalized in Los Angeles and was “improving slowly.” The statement also read Jarreau’s medical team told him he couldn’t perform any of his remaining concert dates this year. It said Jarreau was retiring from touring “with complete sorrow.”

Jarreau turns 77 in March.

Jarreau has won seven Grammys over a 50-year career. His biggest single was 1981’s “We’re in This Love Together.” Jarreau was one of the vocalists on the all-star 1985 track, “We Are the World,” and sang the theme to TV’s Moonlighting.

Jarreau said he is thankful for his “50 years of traveling the world in ministry through music.”