Last piece of Civil War battle painting on move



ATLANTA (AP) Developments on Friday, Feb. 10, about moving the Atlanta Cyclorama Battle of Atlanta painting (all times Eastern Standard Time).

11:00 a.m.

A military historian said the second of two big pieces of the enormous painting depicting the Battle of Atlanta had been loaded onto a flatbed truck to be relocated from the building where it was on display for nearly a century.

Gordon Jones, curator of the Atlanta History Center, said the second half of the painting that stretches a football field in length when fully unfurled was rolled into a large scroll and placed on a flatbed truck to be driven nine miles across town to the center — its new home.

The other half of the rolled-up painting — the Atlanta Cyclorama — was loaded onto a truck for the move earlier.

The move into the painting’s new home was expected to be completed by Friday night. The painting, which was made in the 1880s and depicts the pivotal Civil War battle, had been housed for nearly a century in a building in Atlanta’s Grant Park.

“There’s a sense of relief but to me it’s a sense of excitement. There’s a sense of making history,” Jones said. “This is the first time this painting has been out of this building since 1921.”

7:50 a.m.

An Atlanta History Center official said the first of two pieces of the enormous Atlanta Cyclorama painting had been moved from the Grant Park building.

Officials said that first section of the 15,000-square-foot painting, wrapped around one of two giant steel spools, was lifted through a hole in the building’s roof, then transported a few miles north to the Atlanta History Center overnight.

Historians hail the move as a milestone for the Cyclorama which is one of the world’s largest paintings. It weighs 6 tons and is as long as a football field.

The painting vividly depicts charging soldiers, rearing horses, battle flags, and broken bodies. Painted in the 1880s, it’s one of only two such panoramas with the other at Gettysburg.