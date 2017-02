Price sworn in to lead health and human services

WASHINGTON (AP) Rep. Tom Price, R-Ga., was sworn in as health and human services secretary on Friday, Feb. 10, setting the stage for the conservative to play a leading role in dismantling former President Barack Obama’s health care law.

Vice President Mike Pence administered the oath to Price hours after he won Senate confirmation on an overnight narrow 52-47 partly-line vote.

Price is an orthopedic surgeon who is expected to help scuttle the Affordable Care Act, in part, by issuing regulations to weaken it.

Democrats assailed Price as an ideologue with a questionable history of trading health care stocks and warned that he would take away health insurance from millions of Americans.