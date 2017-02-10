Protesters greet DeVos in her first visit to a public school



WASHINGTON (AP) Several dozen protesters gathered outside a public school on Friday, Feb. 10, where Betsy DeVos was paying her first visit as education secretary in a bid to mend fences with educators after her bruising confirmation battle.

DeVos visited Jefferson Middle School in southwest D.C. and encountered about 50 protesters gathered outside the school, holding signs and shouting “We fight back!”

Journalists were prevented from entering the school to cover the event.

DeVos previously worked to promote charter schools and school voucher programs, which her critics have said would hurt public schools.

She was confirmed to join President Donald Trump’s Cabinet by the Senate on Tuesday by the narrowest possible margin after two Republicans opposed her and Vice President Mike Pence had to cast an historic vote to break a 50-50 tie. Vice presidents serve as President of the Senate with two primary duties: cast a vote to remedy a deadlocked tie and to certify the vote of the U.S. Electoral College. No previous vice president ever cast a vote on a president’s Cabinet nominee.