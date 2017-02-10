Today in History: Feb. 10

UNDATED (AP) Friday, Feb. 10, is the 41st day of 2017. There are 324 days left in the year.
- Highlight in History:
- On Feb. 10, 1967, the 25th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, dealing with presidential disability and succession, was ratified when Minnesota and Nevada adopted it.
- On this date:
- In 1763, Britain, Spain, and France signed the Treaty of Paris, ending the Seven Years’ War (also known as the French and Indian War in North America).
- In 1840, Britain’s Queen Victoria married Prince Albert of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha.
- In 1936, Nazi Germany’s Reichstag passed a law investing the Gestapo secret police with absolute authority exempt from any legal review.
- In 1942, RCA Victor presented Glenn Miller and his Orchestra with a “gold record” for their recording of “Chattanooga Choo Choo,” which had sold more than 1 million copies.
- In 1949, Arthur Miller’s play Death of a Salesman opened at Broadway’s Morosco Theater with Lee J. Cobb as Willy Loman.
- In 1959, a major tornado tore through the St. Louis area, killing 21 people and causing heavy damage.
- In 1962, the Soviet Union exchanged captured American U-2 pilot Francis Gary Powers for Rudolf Abel, a Soviet spy held by the United States.
- Also in 1962, Republican George W. Romney announced his ultimately successful candidacy for governor of Michigan.
- In 1966, the Jacqueline Susann novel Valley of the Dolls was published by Bernard Geis Associates.
- In 1968, U.S. figure skater Peggy Fleming won America’s only gold medal of the Winter Olympic Games in Grenoble, France.
- In 1981, eight people were killed when a fire set by a busboy broke out at the Las Vegas Hilton hotel-casino.
- In 1992, boxer Mike Tyson was convicted in Indianapolis of raping Desiree Washington, a Miss Black America contestant. (Tyson served three years in prison.)
- Also in 1992, author Alex Haley died in Seattle at age 70.
- In 2005, playwright Arthur Miller died in Roxbury, Connecticut, at age 89 on the 56th anniversary of the Broadway opening of his play Death of a Salesman.
- Ten years ago:
- Less than a month after launching his presidential bid online, Barack Obama announced his candidacy in person, telling thousands outside the Old State Capitol in Springfield, Illinois: “Let us transform this nation.”
- Gen. David Petraeus took charge of U.S. forces in Iraq.
- The AFC defeated the NFC 31-28 in the Pro Bowl.
- Five years ago:
- President Barack Obama, under fierce election-year fire, abruptly abandoned his stand that religious organizations had to pay for birth control for workers, demanding that insurance companies step in to provide the coverage instead.
- One year ago:
- Senate Democrats and Republicans united behind tougher sanctions on North Korea for violating international law by pursuing nuclear weapons.
- President Barack Obama took a nostalgic trip to the Illinois capital of Springfield where he launched his national political career nine years earlier.
- For the 15th time, officials denied parole for Sirhan Sirhan, the assassin of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy in 1968.
- Birthdays:
- Opera singer Leontyne Price is 90.
- Actor Robert Wagner is 87.
- Rock musician Don Wilson (The Ventures) is 84.
- Author and critic Richard Schickel is 84.
- Singer Roberta Flack is 80.
- Singer Jimmy Merchant (Frankie Lymon and the Teenagers) is 77.
- Rock musician Bob Spalding (The Ventures) is 70.
- Olympic gold-medal swimmer Mark Spitz is 67.
- Walt Disney Co. chairman and chief executive Robert Iger is 66.
- Rock musician and composer Cory Lerios (Pablo Cruise) is 66.
- World Golf Hall of Famer Greg Norman is 62.
- Actress Kathleen Beller is 61.
- Country singer Lionel Cartwright is 57.
- Movie director Alexander Payne is 56.
- ABC News correspondent George Stephanopoulos is 56.
- Retired MLB All-Star Lenny Dykstra is 54.
- Political commentator Glenn Beck is 53.
- Actress Laura Dern is 50.
- Country singer Dude Mowrey is 45.
- Actor Jason Olive is 45.
- Actress Elizabeth Banks is 43.
- Pop singer Rosanna Taverez (Eden’s Crush) is 40.
- Actress Julia Pace Mitchell is 39.
- Reggaeton singer Don Omar is 39.
- Country musician Jeremy Baxter (Carolina Rain) is 37.
- Actress Uzo Aduba is 36.
- Actor Max Brown is 36.
- Actor Barry Sloane is 36.
- Rock singer Eric Dill is 35.
- Rock musician Ben Romans (The Click Five) is 35.
- Actor Trevante Rhodes (Film: Moonlight) is 27.
- Actress Emma Roberts is 26.
- Actress Makenzie Vega is 23.
- Actress Chloe Grace Moretz is 20.
- Actress Yara Shahidi is 17
- Thought for the day:
- “Be nice to people on the way up. They’re the same people you’ll pass on the way down.” — Jimmy Durante, American comedian (born this day in 1893, died 1980).