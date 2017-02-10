Trump says US committed to security of Japan



WASHINGTON (AP) Developments on Friday, Feb. 10, about Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s visit to Washington and meeting with President Donald Trump (all times Eastern Standard Time).

1:30 p.m.

President Trump said the U.S. is committed to the security of Japan and all areas under its administrative control.

Trump’s comments imply that a U.S.-Japan defense treaty covers disputed East China Sea islands, which are controlled by Japan but also claimed by China.

Trump spoke after meeting with Japan’s prime minister.

The president said the allies have many shared interests, including freedom of navigation and defending against North Korea’s nuclear and missile threat, which he called a “very high priority.”

Past calls from Trump for allies like Japan to pay more for their defense had sown doubts in Tokyo over the new U.S. administration’s commitment to the alliance.

Trump said he’s committed to bringing ties “even closer.”

12:15 p.m.

President Trump welcomed Prime Minister Abe to the White House with a warm embrace.

Trump greeted Abe as he arrived in his black sedan at the doors of the West Wing. The two men embraced before entering the building together.

Trump and Abe were scheduled to hold talks in the Oval Office, followed by a joint news conference and a working lunch in the State Dining Room.

The two leaders were scheduled to depart on Air Force One for an afternoon for a trip to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida. Trump and Abe were scheduled to play golf in south Florida on Saturday.

Before arriving at the White House, Abe laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

9:05 a.m.

The Japanese prime minister made his case for Japanese business which he said supports some 840,000 jobs in the United States.

Abe spoke at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce ahead of his White House meeting with the president.

Abe said “a whopping majority” of the Japanese cars running on American roads were manufactured in the U.S. by American workers.

Trump had criticized Toyota Motor Corp. for planning to build an assembly plant in Mexico and complained that Japanese consumers didn’t buy enough U.S.-made cars.

Abe said he was looking forward to the honor of meeting Trump less than a month after the president’s inauguration, showing the “unwavering alliance” between the two countries.