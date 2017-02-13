Coast guard searches for plane with 3 aboard



CEDAR KEY, Fla. (AP) The U.S. Coast Guard was searching for a small plane carrying three people that failed to show up at its destination along Florida’s Gulf coast.

Officials said the single-engine plane left Brooksville, about 50 miles north of Tampa, on Sunday, Feb. 13. A missing plane report was filed just after 5:00 p.m. when the plane failed to show up in Cedar Key.

Coast Guard officials said the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center reported the plane was last spotted on radar at 11:06 a.m. Sunday, when it was some seven miles south of Cedar Key.

A flight plan was not filed for the plane.

Crews from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Levy County Fire and Rescue, and Cedar Key Fire and Rescue, assisted in the search.