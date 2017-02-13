Groups warned of California dam spillway in 2005



OROVILLE, Calif. (AP) Developments on Monday, Feb. 13, about the problems in California with an emergency spillway at the nation’s tallest dam (all times Pacific Standard Time).

1:45 p.m.

Documents show environmentalists raised concerns years ago about the stability of the emergency spillway but state officials dismissed them, insisting the structure was safe.

In a 2005 motion filed with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, three advocacy groups said using Lake Oroville’s earthen spillway would cause significant erosion because it wasn’t armored with concrete.

They said soil, rocks, and debris could be swept into the Feather River, potentially damaging bridges and power plants. The groups warned of a failure of the dam itself, threatening lives and property.

Nearly three years later, state officials said no “significant concerns” about the spillway’s integrity had been raised in any government or independent review.

Bill Croyle, acting head of California’s Department of Water Resources, said he wasn’t familiar with the 2005 warnings.

12:45 p.m.

The sheriff of a California county where thousands of people have been evacuated said repairs may need to be made before residents are allowed to go home.

But Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea didn’t say how long the fixes could take and offered no timetable for lifting the evacuation order.

12:40 p.m.

The acting head of California’s water agency said he’s “not sure anything went wrong” on the damaged spillway.

Bill Croyle’s comments came after officials told residents for several days that the damage was nothing to be concerned about but then told nearly 200,000 people late Sunday to get out in an hour.

Sheriff Honea said he sees the move as a double success.

The Butte County sheriff said public safety officials worked to evacuate people and the Department of Water Resources dealt with the situation at hand.

12:30 p.m.

Water officials said storms expected later in the week near the evacuated communities will be smaller than the previous week.

Acting Water Resources Director Croyle said more water was leaving Lake Oroville reservoir than coming in. But rain was in Thursday’s forecast.

12:30 p.m.

Sheriff Honea said he realizes the evacuation is a hardship on the community.

He said it was difficult to decide to ask people to leave their homes, and their primary purpose was to ensure safety.

Honea also said more than 500 Butte County jail inmates were safely transferred to Alameda County Jail farther south.

12:15 p.m.

Residents and local officials described a panicked and chaotic scene on roads and freeways during the evacuation.

Jodye Manley of Olivehurst said she and her husband were having dinner Sunday at her daughter’s house in Sacramento when she got word from a city councilman friend that her area would probably be evacuated.

She said the couple got gas and made a mad dash to get their four dogs and three cats. Manley said she and her neighbors were completely panicked and that the scene “was almost like a movie.”

She said the traffic-filled return to Sacramento was terrifying, with people thinking the spillway would go at any moment.

Chico Councilman Andrew Coolidge said the seven shelters he visited were packed with residents who describe similar terror on jam-packed roads to safety.

11:45 a.m.

The chief executive of the Oroville Hospital said it was operating normally but 100 patients had been moved to the hospital’s second floor.

Hospital CEO Robert Wentz said the hospital took that step “out of an abundance of caution.”

The hospital is outside the flood zone below the dam on Oroville Lake and sits on a hill.

Wentz said evacuating acutely ill people is difficult so it is usually better for them to stay where they are.

He said patients will not go back to the hospital’s first floor until authorities tell the hospital it is safe to do so.

7:20 a.m.

Kimberly and Patrick Cumings just moved to Oroville from Fresno with their 3-year-old daughter Elizabeth a month ago because of a new job.

They were eating at a restaurant when an evacuation order was announced and they ended up in a shelter without their belongings.

A driver with a large vehicle and three children of her own gave them a ride to the Red Cross evacuation center at the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds in Chico, where they stayed Sunday night.

They said they thought about waiting it out but decided against it.

They left all of their belongings at the hotel where they were staying. Kimberly Cumings said she’d rather be safe than sorry.

6:10 a.m.

California Department of Water Resources Action Director Bill Croyle said officials in helicopters overflew the spillway Sunday night to visually inspect an erosion scar on northern California’s Oroville Dam.

Evacuations for at least 188,000 people that lived below the dam were ordered after officials warned the emergency spillway was in danger of failing and unleashing uncontrolled flood waters on towns below.

Water levels at the huge dam continued to drop which stopped water from spilling over the emergency spillway.

California Department of Water Resources officials said the flow into the lake were just under 45,000 cubic feet per second. Outflows remained high at nearly 100,000 cubic feet per second.

5:35 a.m.

State Fire and Rescue Chief Kim Zagaris said at least 250 California law enforcement officers were in the area of the dam and evacuation routes to manage the exodus of residents and ensure evacuated towns don’t face looting or other criminal activity.