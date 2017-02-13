Syrian forces advancing toward Palmyra



BEIRUT (AP) Developments on Monday, Feb. 13, in the fight to retake the ancient city of Palmyra in Syria from Islamic State militants (all times Eastern Europe Time).

1:00 p.m.

A Russian defense ministry official said Syrian government forces were advancing toward Palmyra.

Palmyra, home to a UNESCO Heritage site, was recaptured by the Islamic State group in December, nine months after a Russia-backed offensive drove out the militants.

Russia’s defense ministry said in an statement that government troops were about 20 kilometers (12 miles) away from the city and that Russia’s Air Force performed more than 90 flights to provide air cover for the offensive the previous week.

The defense ministry also released drone footage, showing a central section of Palmyra’s famous theater lying in ruins after IS militants supposedly blew it up.

11:15 a.m.

The defense ministry official said the released drone footage was filmed earlier in February.

The official said their drones also recorded significant truck movements in the area around the archaeological site, which it said could mean that the IS militants were delivering explosives to the site and want to cause more destruction to it.