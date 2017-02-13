Today in History: Feb. 13

UNDATED (AP) Monday, Feb. 13, is the 44th day of 2017. There are 321 days left in the year.
- Highlight in History:
- On Feb. 13, 1967, The Beatles’ double A-sided single “Strawberry Fields Forever” and “Penny Lane” was released in the United States by Capitol Records.
- On this date:
- In 1542, the fifth wife of England’s King Henry VIII, Catherine Howard, was executed for adultery.
- In 1741, Andrew Bradford of Pennsylvania published the first American magazine. The American Magazine, or A Monthly View of the Political State of the British Colonies lasted three issues.
- In 1861, Abraham Lincoln was officially declared winner of the 1860 presidential election when electors cast their ballots.
- In 1914, the American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers, also known as ASCAP, was founded in New York.
- In 1920, the League of Nations recognized the perpetual neutrality of Switzerland.
- In 1935, a jury in Flemington, New Jersey, found Bruno Richard Hauptmann guilty of first-degree murder in the kidnap-slaying of Charles A. Lindbergh Jr., the son of Charles and Anne Lindbergh. Hauptmann was later executed.
- In 1945, during World War II, Allied planes began bombing the German city of Dresden. The Soviets captured Budapest, Hungary, from the Germans.
- In 1960, France exploded its first atomic bomb in the Sahara Desert.
- In 1972, the 11th Winter Olympics ended in Sapporo, Japan.
- In 1980, the 13th Winter Olympics opened in Lake Placid, N.Y.
- In 1988, the 15th Winter Olympics opened in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.
- In 1991, during Operation Desert Storm, allied warplanes destroyed an underground shelter in Baghdad that had been identified as a military command center; Iraqi officials said 500 civilians were killed.
- Ten years ago:
- Former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney officially entered the 2008 presidential race in Michigan, the place of his birth.
- With Democrats in control, House members debated Iraq in an emotional and historic face-off over a war that Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., condemned as a commitment with “no end in sight.”
- Five years ago:
- President Barack Obama unveiled a record $3.8 trillion election-year budget plan, which called for stimulus-style spending on roads and schools and tax hikes on the wealthy to help pay the costs.
- Washington Gov. Christine Gregoire signed a measure making her state the seventh to legalize same-sex marriage.
- One year ago:
- Justice Antonin Scalia, the influential conservative and most provocative member of the Supreme Court, was found dead at a private residence in the Big Bend area of West Texas; he was 79.
- During a Republican presidential debate that evening in Greenville, S.C., the candidates, with the exception of Jeb Bush, insisted that President Obama step aside and let his successor nominate Justice Scalia’s replacement.
- On his first full day in Mexico, Pope Francis issued a tough-love message to the country’s political and church elites, telling them they had a duty to provide their people with security, justice, and courageous pastoral care.
- Birthdays:
- U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Charles E. “Chuck” Yeager (ret.) is 94.
- Actress Kim Novak is 84.
- Actor George Segal is 83.
- Actor Bo Svenson is 76.
- Actress Carol Lynley is 75.
- Singer-musician Peter Tork (The Monkees) is 75.
- Actress Stockard Channing is 73.
- Talk show host Jerry Springer is 73.
- Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., is 71.
- Singer Peter Gabriel is 67.
- Actor David Naughton is 66.
- Rock musician Peter Hook is 61.
- Actor Matt Salinger is 57.
- Singer Henry Rollins is 56.
- Actor Neal McDonough is 51.
- Singer Freedom Williams is 51.
- Actress Kelly Hu is 49.
- Rock singer Matt Berninger (The National) is 46.
- Rock musician Todd Harrell (3 Doors Down) is 45.
- Country musician Scott Thomas (Parmalee) is 44.
- Singer Robbie Williams is 43.
- Singer-songwriter Feist is 41.
- Rhythm-and-blues performer Natalie Stewart is 38.
- Actress Mena Suvari is 38.
- Rock musician Dash Hutton (Haim) is 32.
- Actress Katie Volding is 28.
- Michael Joseph Jackson Jr. (also known as Prince Michael Jackson I) is 20.
- Thought for the day:
- “It is not so much what we have done amiss, as what we have left undone, that will trouble us, looking back.” — Ellen Wood, English playwright and journalist (1813-1887).