Trump wants to ease access to capital for women



WASHINGTON (AP) President Donald Trump said he was looking to work with Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to ease access to capital for female entrepreneurs.

Trump and Trudeau took part in a round table discussion about women in the workforce as part of their first official meeting on Monday, Feb. 13, at the White House.

Trump said the “system is not working so well for entrepreneurs” — particularly for women.

Trudeau added that having “women in business is a powerful leverage for success.”



Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, attended the meeting and helped recruit participants and set the agenda.

The two countries are to announce a joint task force and are expected to discuss issues like childcare and maternity leave.