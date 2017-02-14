Flynn resigns amid Russia controversy



WASHINGTON (AP) Michael Flynn resigned on Monday, Feb. 13, as President Donald Trump’s national security adviser. Flynn said in his resignation letter that he gave “incomplete information” about discussions he had with the Russian ambassador to the U.S.

Flynn had said initially that there were no discussions of the sanctions slapped on Russia by the Obama administration for election hacking.

The Justice Department warned the Trump administration in the previous weeks that Flynn could be placed in a compromised position because what he was saying publicly about the calls differed from what was actually discussed.