Lady Gaga, Jimmy Kimmel condemn Texas ‘bathroom bill’

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) Musicians Lady Gaga and Alicia Keys along with Oscar-winning actress Jessica Lawrence were among more than 140 artists and celebrities condemning a Texas “bathroom bill” targeting transgender people.

Britney Spears and late-night host Jimmy Kimmel also signed a letter on Tuesday, Feb. 14, criticizing the Republican-backed efforts as a “denial of basic human dignity.” The bill would require people to use bathrooms that correspond to the sex on their birth certificate.

It’s similar to a North Carolina law that prompted rockers Pearl Jam and Bruce Springsteen to cancel concerts in that state last year.

The Texas bill has yet to receive even a preliminary vote but public pressure is ratcheting up. Last week, the NFL suggested Texas sites could be passed over as future Super Bowl hosts if the proposal became law.

