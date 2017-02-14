Republicans block Dem effort to get Trump’s tax returns



WASHINGTON (AP) House Republicans blocked an attempt by Democrats on Tuesday, Feb. 14, to use an obscure law to obtain President Donald Trump’s tax returns from the IRS.

Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee tried to frame the issue as a matter of national security. They questioned whether Trump has any investments in Russia, though they offered no proof.

The committee has legal authority to obtain confidential tax records. The committee could then vote to make them public.

Shunning decades of tradition, Trump has steadfastly refused to release his tax returns.

Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Texas, said Americans have a right to know if Trump has any “entanglements” with foreign countries.

Committee Chairman Kevin Brady, R-Texas, said he would not let Democrats use the panel to go after a political rival.