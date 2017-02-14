Today in History: Feb. 14

UNDATED (AP) Tuesday, Feb. 14, is the 45th day of 2017. There are 320 days left in the year. This is Valentine’s Day.
- Highlights in History:
- On Feb. 14, 1967, Aretha Franklin recorded her cover of Otis Redding’s “Respect” at Atlantic Records in New York. The Turtles’ single “Happy Together” was released on the White Whale label.
- On this date:
- In 1778, the American ship Ranger carried the recently adopted Stars and Stripes to a foreign port for the first time as it arrived in France.
- In 1849, President James K. Polk became the first U.S. chief executive to be photographed while in office as he posed for Matthew Brady in New York City.
- In 1859, Oregon was admitted to the Union as the 33rd state.
- In 1903, the Department of Commerce and Labor was established. (It was divided into separate departments of Commerce and Labor in 1913.)
- In 1912, Arizona became the 48th state of the Union as President William Howard Taft signed a proclamation.
- In 1929, the “St. Valentine’s Day Massacre” took place in a Chicago garage as seven rivals of Al Capone’s gang were gunned down.
- In 1941, the Carson McCullers novel Reflections in a Golden Eye, previously serialized, was published in book form by Houghton Mifflin.
- In 1962, first lady Jacqueline Kennedy conducted a televised tour of the White House in a videotaped special that was broadcast on CBS and NBC (and several nights later on ABC).
- In 1979, Adolph Dubs, the U.S. ambassador to Afghanistan, was kidnapped in Kabul by Muslim extremists and killed in a shootout between his abductors and police.
- In 1989, Iran’s Ayatollah Khomeini called on Muslims to kill Salman Rushdie, author of The Satanic Verses, a novel condemned as blasphemous.
- In 1990, 92 people were killed when an Indian Airlines passenger jet crashed while landing at a southern Indian airport.
- In 2013, double-amputee and Olympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius shot and killed his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, at his home in South Africa; he was later convicted of murder and is serving a six-year prison term.
- Ten years ago:
- Challenged on the accuracy of U.S. intelligence, President George W. Bush said at a news conference there was no doubt the Iranian government was providing armor-piercing weapons to kill American soldiers in Iraq, and said he would fight any attempt by the Democratic-controlled Congress to cut off money for the war.
- ConAgra recalled all Peter Pan and Great Value peanut butter made at a Georgia plant because of a salmonella outbreak.
- Five years ago:
- A fire broke out at the Comayagua farm prison in Honduras, killing 361 inmates.
- “Linsanity” continued as Knicks sensation Jeremy Lin made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with less than a second to play to cap his finishing flurry of six straight points and New York rallied to beat the Raptors 90-87, extending its winning streak to six games.
- Malachy the Pekingese won best in show at the Westminster Kennel Club in New York.
- One year ago:
- Pope Francis condemned the drug trade’s “dealers of death” and urged Mexicans to shun the devil’s lust for money as he led a huge open-air Mass for more than 300,000 people in the poverty-stricken Mexico City suburb of Ecatepec.
- The first NBA All-Star Game outside the U.S. was the highest-scoring ever, with the West defeating the East 196-173 at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto.
- The Revenant was named best picture at the British Academy Film Awards.
- Birthdays:
- TV personality Hugh Downs is 96.
- Actor Andrew Prine is 81.
- Country singer Razzy Bailey is 78.
- Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is 75.
- Jazz saxophonist Maceo Parker is 74.
- Movie director Alan Parker is 73.
- Journalist Carl Bernstein is 73.
- Former Sen. Judd Gregg, R-N.H., is 70.
- TV personality Pat O’Brien is 69.
- Magician Teller (Penn and Teller) is 69.
- Cajun singer-musician Michael Doucet (Beausoleil) is 66.
- Actor Ken Wahl is 60.
- Opera singer Renee Fleming is 58.
- Actress Meg Tilly is 57.
- Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Kelly is 57.
- Jazz guitarist Kevin Brunkhorst is 56.
- Singer-producer Dwayne Wiggins is 56.
- Actress Sakina Jaffey is 55.
- Actor Enrico Colantoni is 54.
- Actor Zach Galligan is 53.
- Actor Valente Rodriguez is 53.
- Rock musician Ricky Wolking (The Nixons) is 51.
- Tennis player Manuela Maleeva is 50.
- Jazz saxophonist Stefano DiBattista is 48.
- Actor Simon Pegg is 47.
- Rock musician Kevin Baldes (Lit) is 45.
- Rock singer Rob Thomas (Matchbox Twenty) is 45.
- Actor Matt Barr is 33.
- Actress Stephanie Leonidas (TV: American Gothic) is 33.
- Actor Jake Lacy is 31.
- Actress Tiffany Thornton is 31.
- Actor Brett Dier (TV: Jane the Virgin) is 27.
- Actor Freddie Highmore is 25.
- Thought for the day:
- “I am living on hope and faith — a pretty good diet when the mind will receive them.” — Edwin Arlington Robinson, American poet (1869-1935).