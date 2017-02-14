Latest from KNTU:

Today in History: Feb. 14

UNDATED (AP) Tuesday, Feb. 14, is the 45th day of 2017. There are 320 days left in the year. This is Valentine’s Day.

  • Highlights in History:
    • On Feb. 14, 1967, Aretha Franklin recorded her cover of Otis Redding’s “Respect” at Atlantic Records in New York. The Turtles’ single “Happy Together” was released on the White Whale label.
  • On this date:
    • In 1778, the American ship Ranger carried the recently adopted Stars and Stripes to a foreign port for the first time as it arrived in France.
    • In 1849, President James K. Polk became the first U.S. chief executive to be photographed while in office as he posed for Matthew Brady in New York City.
    • In 1859, Oregon was admitted to the Union as the 33rd state.
    • In 1903, the Department of Commerce and Labor was established. (It was divided into separate departments of Commerce and Labor in 1913.)
    • In 1912, Arizona became the 48th state of the Union as President William Howard Taft signed a proclamation.
    • In 1929, the “St. Valentine’s Day Massacre” took place in a Chicago garage as seven rivals of Al Capone’s gang were gunned down.
    • In 1941, the Carson McCullers novel Reflections in a Golden Eye, previously serialized, was published in book form by Houghton Mifflin.
    • In 1962, first lady Jacqueline Kennedy conducted a televised tour of the White House in a videotaped special that was broadcast on CBS and NBC (and several nights later on ABC).
    • In 1979, Adolph Dubs, the U.S. ambassador to Afghanistan, was kidnapped in Kabul by Muslim extremists and killed in a shootout between his abductors and police.
    • In 1989, Iran’s Ayatollah Khomeini called on Muslims to kill Salman Rushdie, author of The Satanic Verses, a novel condemned as blasphemous.
    • In 1990, 92 people were killed when an Indian Airlines passenger jet crashed while landing at a southern Indian airport.
    • In 2013, double-amputee and Olympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius shot and killed his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, at his home in South Africa; he was later convicted of murder and is serving a six-year prison term.
  • Ten years ago:
    • Challenged on the accuracy of U.S. intelligence, President George W. Bush said at a news conference there was no doubt the Iranian government was providing armor-piercing weapons to kill American soldiers in Iraq, and said he would fight any attempt by the Democratic-controlled Congress to cut off money for the war.
    • ConAgra recalled all Peter Pan and Great Value peanut butter made at a Georgia plant because of a salmonella outbreak.
  • Five years ago:
    • A fire broke out at the Comayagua farm prison in Honduras, killing 361 inmates.
    • Linsanity” continued as Knicks sensation Jeremy Lin made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with less than a second to play to cap his finishing flurry of six straight points and New York rallied to beat the Raptors 90-87, extending its winning streak to six games.
    • Malachy the Pekingese won best in show at the Westminster Kennel Club in New York.
  • One year ago:
    • Pope Francis condemned the drug trade’s “dealers of death” and urged Mexicans to shun the devil’s lust for money as he led a huge open-air Mass for more than 300,000 people in the poverty-stricken Mexico City suburb of Ecatepec.
    • The first NBA All-Star Game outside the U.S. was the highest-scoring ever, with the West defeating the East 196-173 at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto.
    • The Revenant was named best picture at the British Academy Film Awards.
  • Birthdays:
    • TV personality Hugh Downs is 96.
    • Actor Andrew Prine is 81.
    • Country singer Razzy Bailey is 78.
    • Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is 75.
    • Jazz saxophonist Maceo Parker is 74.
    • Movie director Alan Parker is 73.
    • Journalist Carl Bernstein is 73.
    • Former Sen. Judd Gregg, R-N.H., is 70.
    • TV personality Pat O’Brien is 69.
    • Magician Teller (Penn and Teller) is 69.
    • Cajun singer-musician Michael Doucet (Beausoleil) is 66.
    • Actor Ken Wahl is 60.
    • Opera singer Renee Fleming is 58.
    • Actress Meg Tilly is 57.
    • Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Kelly is 57.
    • Jazz guitarist Kevin Brunkhorst is 56.
    • Singer-producer Dwayne Wiggins is 56.
    • Actress Sakina Jaffey is 55.
    • Actor Enrico Colantoni is 54.
    • Actor Zach Galligan is 53.
    • Actor Valente Rodriguez is 53.
    • Rock musician Ricky Wolking (The Nixons) is 51.
    • Tennis player Manuela Maleeva is 50.
    • Jazz saxophonist Stefano DiBattista is 48.
    • Actor Simon Pegg is 47.
    • Rock musician Kevin Baldes (Lit) is 45.
    • Rock singer Rob Thomas (Matchbox Twenty) is 45.
    • Actor Matt Barr is 33.
    • Actress Stephanie Leonidas (TV: American Gothic) is 33.
    • Actor Jake Lacy is 31.
    • Actress Tiffany Thornton is 31.
    • Actor Brett Dier (TV: Jane the Virgin) is 27.
    • Actor Freddie Highmore is 25.
  • Thought for the day:
    • “I am living on hope and faith — a pretty good diet when the mind will receive them.” — Edwin Arlington Robinson, American poet (1869-1935).
