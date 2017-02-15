1 man dies in boiler explosion in Massachusetts home



REVERE, Mass. (AP) Authority officials said a man has died after his boiler exploded in the basement of his suburban Boston home.

Massachusetts fire marshal’s office officials said the victim had gone to check on the boiler in the Revere home at about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, when it exploded.

The blast blew out the basement windows.

The man’s brother told WBZ-AM that the home’s heating system had been malfunctioning for several days and the victim was trying to fix it.

Officials have not released the man’s name.