India launches more than 100 satellites into orbit

NEW DELHI (AP) An India space agency official said there had been a successful launch on Wednesday, Feb. 15, of more than 100 foreign nano satellites into orbit.

The Indian Space Research Organization official said the nano satellites — those weighing less than 10 kilograms (22 pounds) — were launched aboard a polar satellite vehicle in southern India.

The official said the launch of the 104 satellites was a record, overtaking Russia’s feat of sending 37 satellites in a single launch in 2014.

The nano satellites belong to various companies in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Israel, the Netherlands, and Kazakhstan, according to the ISRO.

