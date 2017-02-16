Current releases 2.16.2017

HEAVY

A.G.N.Z. Chance Meeting

Eric Alexander Second Impression

Joey Alexander Countdown

The BBB ft. Bernie Dresel Live N’ Bernin’

Till Bronner The Good Life

Joshua Breakstone 88

Will Calhoun Celebrating Elvin Jones

Michael Davis Hip-Bone Big Band

D-Erania Language of the Heart

The Girshevich Trio Algorithmic Society

Gordon Goodwin’s Little Phat Band An Elusive Man

Saltman Knowles Almost

Alex Levine Quartet Towards The Center

Rale Micic Night Music

Bob Mintzer All L.A. Band

Phil Norman Tentet Then & Now

Jimmy O’Connell Sixtet Arrhythmia

One O’Clock Lab Band Lab 2016

Dave Stryker Eight Track II

trioKAIT Casual

Cory Weeds Quintet ft. David Hazeltine It’s Easy to Remember

MEDIUM

Emily Bear Trio*** Into The Blue

Michael Blanco Spirit Forward

Will Bonness Halcyon

George Cables The George Cables Songbook

Tom Cohen Joyride

The Cookers The Call of the Wild and Peaceful Heart

Larry Corban Corban Nation

Dan Costa Suite Tres Rios

Joey DeFrancesco & The People*** Project Freedom

Dizzy Gillespie and Friends*** Concert of the Century

Tom Harrell Something Gold, Something Blue

Steve Heckman Legacy: A Coltrane Tribute

Lisa Hilton Day & Night

Fred Hughes Trio*** Matrix

Norah Jones Day Breaks

The Stan Kenton Legacy Orchestra Storming Through the South

Jan Kus Quartet Faith

Mike LeDonne &The Groover Quartet That Feelin’

Jeff Libman Strange Beauty

The Dave Liebman Group Expansions Live

Donny McCaslin Beyond Now

Space Orphan Shut Up About The Sun

Dan Pratt Hymn For The Happy Man

Jeff Richman Sizzle

Steve Slagle*** Alto Manhattan

Throttle Elevator Music Retrospective

Tim Ray Trio Windows

Bria Skonberg Bria

Buselli-Wallarab Jazz Orchestra Basically Baker Vol.2

Ben Wendel What We Bring

LIGHT

Alyssa Allgood Out of the Blue

Ben Adkins Salmagundi

Soul Basement What We Leave Behind

Johnny Boyd Someday Dreams Of You

Jane Bunnett & Maqueque Oddara

George Burton The Truth Of What I Am > The Narcissist

Kristin Chenoweth The Art of Elegance

Barbara Dane ft. Tammy Hall Throw It Away

Gene Ess Absurdist Theater

Gabriel Espinosa Songs of Bacharach and Manzanero

Throttle Elevator Music IV

Orrin Evans #knowingishalfthebattle

Steve Gadd Band Way Back Home

Derrick Hodge The Second

Carolyn Lee Jones In a Long White Room

Kenia On We Go

Takuya Kuroda Zigzagger

Organic Trio Saturn’s Spell

Troy Roberts*** Tales & Tones

Audrey Silver*** Very Early

Tierney Sutton Band The Sting Variations

Allison Adams Tucker Wanderlust

Rebekah Victoria & Jazzkwest #OldFashionedTwitterTwit

Dave Victorino Boleros, Ballads, and Bossa Novas

Lori Williams Behind the Smiles