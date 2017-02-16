Tall tale: Maryland Zoo welcomes baby giraffe



BALTIMORE (AP) The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore announced the first birth of a giraffe at the zoo in more than 20 years.

Officials announced Thursday, Feb. 16, that the female reticulated giraffe calf was born Feb. 6 to 4-year-old Juma and 11-year-old Caesar.

After her first veterinary exam, officials said the calf was healthy. She’s 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 125 pounds.

Erin Cantwell, mammal collection and conservation manager, said the calf was able to stand on her own in just 50 minutes. Cantwell said Juma was attentive and was patient with the calf as she learned to nurse.

The giraffe house will remain closed while Juma and the calf bond.