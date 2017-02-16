US prosecutors: Arrested Seattle ‘dreamer’ admits gang ties



SEATTLE (AP) A Justice Department official said a Seattle area man detained by immigration agents despite his participation in a federal program to protect those brought to the U.S. illegally as children admitted to having gang ties and to having been arrested previously.

Court documents filed Thursday, Feb. 16, indicated Daniel Ramirez Medina, 23, said “no, not no more” when asked whether he was involved in gangs and that he fled California to escape them.

The documents also showed Ramirez “still hangs out” with gang members in Washington state.

Ramirez’s attorneys said he does not have a criminal record and denies any gang membership.

Ramirez is Mexican and arrived in the U.S. at age 7.

His arrest last week thrust him into a national debate over President Donald Trump’s immigration priorities.