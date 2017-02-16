White House taps billionaire to head up intelligence review



WASHINGTON (AP) The Trump administration asked the founder of a New York-based private equity firm to lead a review of the U.S. intelligence community with President Donald Trump vowing to crack down on what he described as “illegal leaks” of classified information.

A senior administration official said Thursday, Feb. 16, that Stephen Feinberg of Cerberus Capital Management had been asked to head the review of the various intelligence agencies and make recommendations on improvements to efficiency and coordination.

The official, who spoke anonymously because the matter had not been announced publicly, said Feinberg’s role would not be official until he completes an ethics review.

The president has been highly critical of the intelligence community amid leaks that led to revelations about associations and conversations with Russia by some senior members of his staff.

“The real scandal here is that classified information is illegally given out by ‘intelligence’ like candy. Very un-American!” Trump tweeted on Tuesday.