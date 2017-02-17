Harward turns President Trump down for national security adviser job



WASHINGTON (AP) Vice Admiral Robert Harward has said no to becoming President Donald Trump’s national security adviser.

Harward told The Associated Press the Trump administration was “very accommodating to my needs, both professionally and personally,” but that, “it’s purely a personal issue.”

Earlier in the week, National Security Adviser Michael Flynn was forced to resign following revelations that he misled Vice President Mike Pence about discussing sanctions with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S. during the transition period from Election Day to the the president’s inauguration.