Hitler’s phone is up for auction; bids to start at $100k



CHESAPEAKE CITY, Md. (AP) A Maryland auction house will sell Adolf Hitler’s personal traveling telephone during the weekend of Saturday, Feb. 18, through Sunday, Feb. 19.

Bill Panagopulos of Alexander Historical Auctions in Chesapeake City said occupying Russian officers gave the phone to Brig. Sir Ralph Rayner during a visit to Hitler’s Berlin bunker. Rayner’s son decided to sell the red phone with a Nazi party symbol and Hitler’s name engraved on the back.

The phone has an estimated value between $200,000 and $300,000. Panagopulos said bidding will start at $100,000.

Panagopulos considers the phone a “weapon of mass destruction,” noting that the orders Hitler gave over the phone took many lives.

He said the seller and auction house hope it ends up in a museum, where people who see it “really understand what extreme fascist thinking can bring about.”