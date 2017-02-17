Memo says Trump administration considering using 100,000 Guard troops to round up immigrants



WASHINGTON (AP) A draft memo indicated the Trump administration was considering a proposal to mobilize as many as 100,000 National Guard troops to round up unauthorized immigrants. The memo was obtained by The Associated Press.

The proposal included four states that border on Mexico — California, Arizona, New Mexico, and Texas. But it also included seven other states that don’t — Oregon, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Louisiana.

Presidential spokesman Sean Spicer said the AP report was “100 percent not true,” and he called it “irresponsible.”

According to the memo, governors in the 11 states would have a choice whether to have their guard troops participate. It was written by U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, a retired four-star Marine general.

While National Guard personnel have been used to assist with immigration-related missions on the U.S.-Mexico border before, they have never been used as broadly or as far north.