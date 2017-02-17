Senate majority leader not a fan of Trump tweets



WASHINGTON (AP) The top two Senate leaders spoke out Friday, Feb. 17, about the ongoing process to confirm President Donald Trump’s Cabinet nominees.

Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., criticized Republicans for trying to rush the nominees through the process. “They’re ashamed of them. They don’t want the light of day,” Schumer said. “It is the worst Cabinet, I think in the history of America — certainly in my lifetime.”

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., urged Democratic Senators to quit wasting a lot of time on what he considers “a futile gesture” because “it has no impact on the outcome.” He added that he hopes “at some point here, the other side will accept the results of last year’s election.”

McConnell praised the Cabinet picks as “truly outstanding.”

But McConnell criticized the president for going off message on Twitter and elsewhere.

“I’m not a great fan of daily tweets,” McConnell said. “What I am a fan of is what he’s been actually doing.”

He said despite “the extra discussion that he likes to engage in — we’re going to soldier on. We like his positions and we’re going to pursue them as vigorously as we can.”

And on substance, McConnell claimed, Trump is not much different from how Marco Rubio, Mitt Romney, or Jeb Bush would have been as president.