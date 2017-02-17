Tony Blair’s new mission is to change minds on Brexit



LONDON (AP) Former Prime Minister Tony Blair launched a new campaign to persuade Britons to change their minds about leaving the European Union.

Blair wants to urge voters to speak out against the government’s drive to exit the EU at any cost, saying it could damage future generations. He argues last year’s vote to leave was “based on imperfect knowledge.”

In the speech he gave Friday, Feb. 17, Blair said “people voted without knowledge of the true terms of Brexit. As these terms become clear, it is their right to change their mind. Our mission is to persuade them to do so.”

Blair argues those who want to remain part of the single market are not unpatriotic. “We argue for it precisely because we are proud citizens of our country.”