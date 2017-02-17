Trump tours Boeing facility in South Carolina



NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) President Donald Trump toured a Boeing facility in South Carolina on Friday, Feb. 17, where the company unveiled its new Dreamliner aircraft.

Boeing executives described the plane to Trump before taking him up a flight of stairs to see inside the 787-10 Dreamliner.

Trump was accompanied on the tour by his daughter, Ivanka, and her husband, Jared Kushner, a senior adviser to the president.

Boeing officials said Trump was the first president to visit this particular facility, which dates to 2009. The plant is non-unionized; workers there earlier in the week voted overwhelmingly against an effort to unionize.

Company officials said every president since Democrat Franklin D. Roosevelt has visited a Boeing plant or facility.