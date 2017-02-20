US VP Pence talks of deepening ties to European Union



BRUSSELS (AP) Vice President Mike Pence said he’s looking forward to exploring ways to “deepen our relationship with the European Union and the European community” at the start of his meeting with the EU’s foreign policy chief on Monday, Feb. 20.

Pence opened a day of meetings at the EU and NATO with the EU’s Federica Mogherini in Brussels.

The Vice President faced deep skepticism among European leaders over the foreign policy direction of the new administration of President Donald Trump.

Trump was supportive of Great Britain’s vote to the exit the 28-nation EU bloc in 2016, known as Brexit. And he has suggested that the EU could soon fall apart.



BRUSSELS (AP) Vice President Mike Pence said he was “disappointed” to learn that former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn had withheld information from him but supported President Donald Trump’s decision to dismiss him.

Trump asked Flynn to resign because the retired general misled Pence about his contacts with Russia. Pence was asked about Flynn at the news conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

Flynn’s resignation came after reports that he had discussed sanctions with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S. before Trump’s inauguration, despite previously denying those conversations to Pence and other top officials.